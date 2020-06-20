Allen L. Rosburg, 85, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born to Fred and Adelia (Lorensen) Rosburg in Denison, Iowa November 10, 1934. Al was raised in Charter Oak, Iowa. After high school, he served overseas in the Marines until 1957. He attended General Electric Trade School in Omaha. Al moved to Lincoln and was a longtime resident and business owner of Merchandise Mart. He retired in 1995 and moved to Ajo, Arizona in 1999.

Al was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Adelia Rosburg, brothers James and Mike Rosburg, stepson John Magree and granddaughter Nicole Vancura, and great-granddaughter, Faith Danczak. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Rosburg, and, children Ronald and Julie Rosburg, Kathryn and Roger Harre, Kenneth and Lana Rosburg, Cindy and Mike Duane, Steven Rosburg and the children's mother, Elaine J. Rosburg. Stepdaughters Kelli and Rob Paetz, Karin and Kevin Hindmarsh, Angie and Shaun Raney as well as Anjeanette Magree. Also, brother Herman and Nancy Rosburg and sister-in-law Gloriane Rosburg. He was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His time in the military inspired several grandchildren to serve in the military as well.