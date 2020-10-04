 Skip to main content
Allen Keen
Allen Keen

September 28, 2020

Allen Keen, 67, passed away with his loving family by his side on September 28, 2020. After a stint in the Army where he served in Germany as a tank driver, Al worked for the Lincoln Parks Department as an Arborist for over 30 years.

Al loved reading about history, studying maps, landscaping, and listening to music. Al was smart, kind and loving. He was first to say “Do you need any help?”

Al is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Keen and their son Darren Keen. He will be missed by all who knew him.

