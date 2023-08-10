He was born on February 04, 1931, in Avoca, NE, to parents Otto and Clara (Stutt) Hauschild. He loved the land and the crops he could raise on it. During his farming career he and Paulene raised cattle and hogs, he admitted many times the cattle were his favorite. Allen married his lifelong farming partner Paulene Berner on October 19, 1951. Six children were born to this union.