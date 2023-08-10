Allen Hauschild
Feb. 04, 1931 - Aug. 07, 2023
AVOCA - Allen Hauschild, 92, of Avoca died August 07, 2023 in Lincoln.
He was born on February 04, 1931, in Avoca, NE, to parents Otto and Clara (Stutt) Hauschild. He loved the land and the crops he could raise on it. During his farming career he and Paulene raised cattle and hogs, he admitted many times the cattle were his favorite. Allen married his lifelong farming partner Paulene Berner on October 19, 1951. Six children were born to this union.
He was preceded in death by parents, Clara and Otto Hauschild; in-laws, John and Mary Berner; a daughter, Jannie Hauschild; and a son, Randy Hauschild.
Allen is survived by spouse, Paulene Hauschild; children: Clara (Mike) Royer, Deb (Andy) Gjerde, Sherri Hauschild (Cliff Morgan), Alan (Kristi Cook) Hauschild; daughter-in-law, Deanie Hauschild; ten grandchildren; and fifteen great-gandchildren.
Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, with family greeting friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the mortuary. A funeral service will be held 2:00 Friday, August 11, 2023, at Hammons Family Funeral Services in Weeping Water, with Rev. Adam Klinker officiating.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska 8790 F Street suite 404 Omaha, NE, 68127.
