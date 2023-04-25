Allen H. Jessen
August 21, 2022
NORFOLK - Memorial service for Allen H. Jessen, 75, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 29, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Visitation will be 5-7:00 PM, Friday also at the chapel. Allen passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 near Dwight, NE as the result of a car accident.
Allen is survived by his wife, Connie, daughter Renee (Rhett) McClure, son Paul (Meredith) and grandchildren Harper, Maxwell, Miles McClure, Samuel, Lillian and Adelynn Jessen. He is also survived by his brother Larry, brothers-in-law Ray Wingert, Ken (Sue) Heinz, Steve (Brenda) Heinz and sisters-in-law Mary (Gary) Pinger and Kathy (Kent) Adamson.
