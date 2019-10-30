August 17, 1935 - October 27, 2019
Allen Dean Brauer, 84, of Lincoln, passed away October 27, 2019. Born August 17, 1935 in Sidney, NE to Erich and Anna (Nienhuser) Brauer. Allen enjoyed woodworking, was a John Deere enthusiast, and jack-of-all-trades. He worked for Q.P. Ace hardware for 20 years.
Family members include his wife of 35 years Anita; sons Chuck (Kathy) Brauer, North Platte, Tim (Tami) Brauer, Dallas, TX, and Dan (Lisa) Brauer, North Platte; step-son Jason Lindvall, Bellingham, WA; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brother Ralph Brauer, Sidney. Preceded in death by his parents; grandson Chad; 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Friday (11-1-19) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Casual dress requested. Private inurnment in the North Platte Cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation.No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.