Allen D. Apfel, 80 years of age, of Cortland passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 4, 1939 in Meadow Grove to Leonard and Marguerite (Boschult) Apfel. Allen honorably served his country in the United States Army. He attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for Architecture. Allen was a lifelong farmer and had a passion for his cattle and being a herdsman. He was a member of Lincoln Berean Church where he served as an usher and enjoyed restoring antique tractors, farming, traveling to Colorado and especially time with his grandchildren.

Allen is survived by his children, Michael Apfel and fiancée Ramona Larson of Hutchinson, Kansas, Michelle Asselin and husband Todd of Malone, New York, Christopher Apfel and significant other Cary of Lenexa, Kansas; Mark Apfel and wife Lindsey of Bellevue; grandchildren, Autumn, Aspen, Nicholas and Lincoln Apfel; brother, Loren Apfel and wife Donna of Norfolk; nephews, Steve, Darren and Jason Apfel; niece, Kimberly Apfel; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley; brothers, Donnie and Gary; nephew, Brian Apfel; and niece, Shelly Roberts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 6, 2019 at Lincoln Berean Church in Lincoln with Pastor Josh Luse officiating. Private inurnment will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.