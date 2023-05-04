Allen C. Plucknett

May 18, 1937 - April 30, 2023

Allen C. Plucknett, 85, of Lincoln passed away April 30, 2023. Born May 18, 1937, in DeWitt, NE to Donald and Phyllis (Barkey) Plucknett.

Allen served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He retired from Alpo Pet Foods as distribution manager.

Allen was a member of the North Star Lodge #227, A.F. & A.M. and Myrtle Chapter #94, OES. He was a very proud democrat.

Family members include his daughter Donna Plucknett (Kevin Flake); sons Terry (Carenn), Dennis (Janice), and Daniel (Nancy) Plucknett; special friend Nada Warner; grandchildren Terry Jr. (Cassie), Todd, Trisha, Jon (Lauren), Courtney (Cheney) Neesen, Austin, and Emma; great-grandchildren Atticus, Fiona, Luke, Sophia, and Addison; brothers-in-law James Banister and David Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Reva Plucknett, wife Helen, grandchildren Morgan and Alex Plucknett, brothers Duane and Lovelle “Shorty”, and special friend Liz Sawyer.

A celebration of life gathering will be from 5-7 PM Friday, May 5, 2023, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive.

Memorial Service: 10:30 AM Saturday, May 6, 2023, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Family burial at 2:00 PM, Oak Grove Cemetery, DeWitt, NE. Livestream available at Roperandsons.comivestream.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Alex Plucknett Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund at UNL.

