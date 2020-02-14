April 25, 1945 - February 10, 2020

Allen "Andy" A. Helton, 73, of Waco, Texas passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at The Delaney at Lake Waco with family at his side. Andy was born April 25, 1945 in Lincoln, NE to CWO3 Allen A. Helton and Betty Maxine Bennett Helton.

He is survived by his wife, Dee Sherman Helton; brother, David Helton of Canyon Lake and his wife, Cindy; brother, Paul Helton of Bates City, MO and his wife, Susan Wittig Helton; nephews, Jason Helton of Denver, CO, and Karl Lange; nieces, Eleonore Lange Dudley and Lori Lange DeLeon; and myriad cousins, mostly in the Groom and Amarillo, TX area.

Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road, in Waco. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to MD Anderson Head and Neck Clinic in Houston; the Wounded Warrior Project, or Habitat for Humanity. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com