Allan Wissink

Allan was born to Eugene and Ruth Wissink in Firth, NE and was raised on a farm. He graduated from Firth High School in 1969. He lived most of his life in Lincoln, NE where he worked as a Soy Construction Supervisor for Archer Daniels Midland for 30 years. He married the love of his life, Mary Kay Dinan on July 17, 1976. Together, they raised three children Nicholas, Noelle and Nathaniel and taught them the importance of hard work, family, faith and unconditional love. Allan was a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Lincoln where he sang in the choir. He also enjoyed being a mechanic, woodworking and building, much to his family's delight. A devoted Nebraska football and Minnesota Vikings fan, Allan rarely missed a game. He also delighted spending time with his large family and close friends.