Allan Wissink
April 27, 2020
Allan was born to Eugene and Ruth Wissink in Firth, NE and was raised on a farm. He graduated from Firth High School in 1969. He lived most of his life in Lincoln, NE where he worked as a Soy Construction Supervisor for Archer Daniels Midland for 30 years. He married the love of his life, Mary Kay Dinan on July 17, 1976. Together, they raised three children Nicholas, Noelle and Nathaniel and taught them the importance of hard work, family, faith and unconditional love. Allan was a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Lincoln where he sang in the choir. He also enjoyed being a mechanic, woodworking and building, much to his family's delight. A devoted Nebraska football and Minnesota Vikings fan, Allan rarely missed a game. He also delighted spending time with his large family and close friends.
Survivors include his 3 children Nicholas (Jessica) of Omaha, Noelle Sides (Rob) of Lincoln and Nathaniel (Ashley) of Omaha; 6 grandchildren Peyton, Carter, Josie, Natalie, Evelyn and Kaden; one brother, Doug of Beatrice; as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends whom he loved very much. Allan is preceded in death by his parents; devoted wife Mary Kay Wissink; brother Daniel Wissink and sister, Pam Strand.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Wyuka Cemetery. Family will gather at Wyuka Funeral Home prior to service time. Close friends are welcome to attend. COVID-19 gathering restrictions will be the responsibility of attendees. Memorials directed to the family at 335 Lakehurst Dr. Waterloo, NE 68069. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com
