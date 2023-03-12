Allan McPherson

February 25, 1950 - March 6, 2023

Allan McPherson, age 73, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. Allan was born February 25, 1950 to Neil and Lois McPherson.

Allan is survived by his loving daughters, Jessie McPherson, Holly Knihal; 2 brothers, Robert McPherson, Don (Margie) McPherson; 3 grandchildren, Jayden, Kennedy, Jaxon; Brian Knihal; Bill and Linda Coleman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Allan is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years Linda McPherson; sisters-in-law, Connie and Cindy McPherson.

A visitation for Allan will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 PM. Go to www.lincolnfh.com