March 6, 1928 - November 6, 2019
Allan K. Warner, 91, of Waverly, passed away November 6, 2019. Born March 6, 1928 in Stromsburg, NE to Glen and Rhoda (Robson) Warner. U. S. Army Veteran. Ret. Educator for the Nebraska State Department of Education. Allan was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Waverly and American Legion Post.
Family member include his daughters Chris (Doug) Hodgin and Alicia Warner; son Joel Warner; grandchildren Brad Hodgin, Andrew (Kate) Hodgin, and Casey Hodgin (special friend Alexis). Preceded in death by his wife Barbara.
Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Monday (11-11-19, Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. Burial in Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly, NE. Memorials to the Waverly Care Center. No visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.