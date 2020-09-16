May 1, 1943 - September 11, 2020
Allan A. Leybold, 77, of Lincoln, died on September 11, 2020. Mr. Leybold was born May 1, 1943 to Alfred & Eleanor (Wertz) Leybold.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman; sisters, Lila Spiers, Ellie Wilkens, & Dorothy Robotham; and significant other, Norma Dickey. Survived by his son, Craig (Cindy) Leybold; grandsons, Seth (Brittany) Leybold, Kendean Bahr; and sisters, Maryann Thompson & Myra Wertz.
Funeral Services will be 10 AM on Saturday September 19, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Pastor Kerry O'Bryant will officiate. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park with Military Honors. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the funeral home, the family will be present from 6:00P-8:00P to greet friends. Memorials are suggested to Capital Humane Society or to the family for further designation. Condolences may be left at bmlfh.com.
