October 17, 1948 - October 20, 2019
Alicia Ann Rhodes (Walker), age 71, of Geneva, Nebraska, passed away on October 20, 2019, in Hastings, Nebraska. She was born October 17, 1948, at York General Hospital in York, Nebraska, to Francis and Maxine (Franzen) Walker. She attended Country School and graduated from Geneva High School. Alicia worked as a caregiver as a home health nurse for many years and also worked at the Fillmore County Hospital.
On October 9, 1970, Alicia was united in marriage to Alvin Rhodes. Two sons were brought into this marriage: Tim and Rich Rhodes, both of Sterling, Colorado. Alicia and Alvin were blessed with two son's Michael and Brian Rhodes. Alicia enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Michael Rhodes, and her dear friends: Debbie, Mary, and Nadine. Alicia also enjoyed reading books, watching cooking shows, and collecting recipes.
Alicia is survived by her son; Brian (Staci) Rhodes of Sterling, Colorado, grandson; Michael Rhodes and step-grandson; Brennen Welsh of Sterling, Colorado, granddaughter; Kallyn Withrow of Boulder, Colorado, brothers: Dwain (Linda) Walker of Whiting, Iowa, Randy (Kathy) Walker of Fairmont, Nebraska, Mark (Brenda) Walker of Beaver Crossing, Nebraska, sister; Brenda Walker of Lincoln, Nebraska, numerous nieces and nephews, cousin; Francis Schropfer of Geneva Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Shirley Walker, and son Michael.
A graveside service will be held on November 9, 2019, at 2 pm at the Geneva Public Cemetery located at 167 South 10th Street in Geneva, Nebraska