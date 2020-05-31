April 2, 1929 - May 29, 2020
Alice Mae (Lind) Rathje, widow of Everett, of Gresham, died on May 29, 2020 in York at the age of 91. She is survived by her son Clay (special friend Robyn Moser); daughter Kathleen Zumpfe (Larry); three grandchildren; two sisters-in-law Donna Rathje and Dama Lind of York; nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Gresham. No viewing or visitation. Arrangements by Metz Mortuary, York. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
