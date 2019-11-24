{{featured_button_text}}

November 19, 2019

Alice M. Douglas, 94 years, of Oakland, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, at Oakland Heights in Oakland. Memorial service: Friday, December 6, 10:30 a.m., at First United Methodist Church in Oakland. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery, Plainview. Memorials to the family for future designation. Pelan Funeral Services, Oakland.

