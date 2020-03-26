Alice Lorraine (Stevens) Belz
March 22, 2020
Our sweet mother, Alice Lorraine (Stevens) Belz, joined our father, Paul, in heaven on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Terri Mabon, Sandi Hansen, Vicki Wampler, Bobbi Rezac and John Belz. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for later designation c/o Vicki 2612 N 159th St Omaha, NE 68116. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
