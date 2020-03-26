Alice Lorraine (Stevens) Belz
Alice Lorraine (Stevens) Belz

Alice Lorraine (Stevens) Belz

March 22, 2020

Our sweet mother, Alice Lorraine (Stevens) Belz, joined our father, Paul, in heaven on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Terri Mabon, Sandi Hansen, Vicki Wampler, Bobbi Rezac and John Belz. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for later designation c/o Vicki 2612 N 159th St Omaha, NE 68116. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

