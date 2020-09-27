× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alice Lorraine Stevens Belz

April 28, 1925 - March 22,2020

Alice, beloved wife, mom, grandma, GG, was born at home in southeast Frontier County, Nebraska to John and Mable Stevens on April 28, 1925. She was raised on a farm near Grafton, NE with older sister, Wilma and younger brother, Harold. Alice graduated from Grafton High, Class of 1942, where she was a cheerleader and Valedictorian. After graduating from high school, she moved to Hastings, NE to go to beauty school. Alice met her future husband, Paul H. Belz, after he returned from serving in WW ll. Alice and Paul where married on New Year's Day, January 1, 1948 at her family farm.

The couple lived in Hastings where Paul attended Hastings College and their first 2 children were born. In the fall of 1951, the family moved to Stapleton, NE. Alice and Paul enjoyed small town life in the Sandhills, where Paul taught school and 3 more children were born. In 1960 Lincoln became their home. Alice used her artistic talent to make their home beautiful and to sew clothing for herself and her daughters. Alice used her hairdressing skills on family and friends and part time at the salons at Gold's/Brandeis and Ben Simon's.