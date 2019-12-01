November 14, 1940 – November 28, 2019

Alice J. Helget, 79, of Lincoln, NE passed away November 28, 2019. She was born November 14, 1940 to Albert and Alice Worm. She was the founder and lead singer of Countrified Band.

Preceded in death by husbands, Roy Dean Fry and Norman Helget and special friend, Vern Haas. Survived by son, Ricky Fry; son, Gregory (Terri) Fry; daughter, Stacey Helget; daughter, Amy (Greg) Springer; grandchildren, Devin Mickey, Madison Mickey, Zachary Kuhns, Jessica Fry and Charina Walker; great-grandchildren, Jolea, Andrew and Lillian; siblings, nieces and nephews.

Memorials suggested to the family for later designation. Visitation: Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6-8pm and funeral service Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:30pm with all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences: lincolnfh.com