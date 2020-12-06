Alice Doane

June 24, 1928 - December 3, 2020

Alice Doane, 92, of Waverly passed away on December 3, 2020. Born June 24, 1928 in Independence, Missouri to Jack & Julia (Noland) Watt. She married Ted H. Doane, July 18, 1954 in Independence. Alice & Ted spent their married years working for the University of Nebraska Animal Science Department while living in Lexington, Lincoln and Waverly, Nebraska. They also spent two years in Turkey and Afghanistan where Ted helped set up the university's sheep departments. Alice was supportive in Ted's job by hosting multiple lamb dinners for students and faculty members. They also hosted many international exchange students in their home.

The Doanes were active in their communities. Alice was a 4-H leader for over 30 years, President of the Lancaster County Women Extension, Lancaster County Extension Board and Nebraska state director of the Make It Yourself With Wool contest for 30 years. She was also a member of the Waverly Grange, First United Methodist Church of Waverly, and president of United Methodist Women's, she enjoyed serving on many committees. Alice owned and operated, Watt Catering and Doane Catering, she specialized in custom designed wedding cakes.