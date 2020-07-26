February 21, 1927 - July 22, 2020
Alfred G. Brejcha was born on the farm two miles north of the town of Western, to Alfred Frank and Anna Elsie (Homolka) Brejcha on February 21, 1927. Alfred had four siblings. Sisters Mary Ann (Don) Shutts, Erma Jean (Bob) Edwards, brother Rollen Dale Brejcha, and infant brother who passed at birth. Alfred joined the U.S. Army in 1944. Alfred returned home from his service in 1945 to live and work on the farm. In 1951 Alfred met the love of his life Joan Adare Lindstrom at the Play-mor ballroom. They were united in marriage, on August 31, 1952. To this union five children were born, Jean A., Alfred P., William R., John T., and Rodney D. Al and Jo enjoyed farming together until He retired in 1991.
He is survived by the love of his life Joan (Lindstrom) Brejcha. Daughter Jean (Tracy) Remmenga Wymore, NE. Sons Alfred P. (Debra) Brejcha Fairbury NE, William R. (Terri) Brejcha Western NE, Rodney D. (Thais) Brejcha Friend, NE. Grandchildren Roland (Leora) Moellenberndt, Jennifer Moellenberndt, Clarkson (Jennifer) Brejcha, Wendy Williams. Jessica Brejcha, Kimberly Anderson, Amber Brejcha, Malissa (Scott) Walton, Malinda (Deloy) Davison, Amanda Brejcha, Heather Hayes, Rachel Brejcha, Tifany Brejcha, Lindsay Brejcha, Claire Brejcha, Anna Lynn Brejcha. Great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His sister Mary Ann Shutts, and brother Rollen Brejcha. Sister in law Margy (Milt) Lindstrom Thomas, and brother in law Tom (Patsy) Lindstrom. Preceded in death by his parents Alfred F. and Anna E. (Homolka) Brejcha. Infant brother, sister and husband Erma Jean and Bob Edwards. Brother in law Don Shutts. Son John T. Brejcha, and great grandson Mattix Wilson.
Cremation, services will be held at a later date. Memorials to Western Rescue in care of Rod Nickell, 110 NW Ave., Western, NE 68464. Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services, Friend, Ne are Entrusted with the services.
