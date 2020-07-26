Alfred G. Brejcha was born on the farm two miles north of the town of Western, to Alfred Frank and Anna Elsie (Homolka) Brejcha on February 21, 1927. Alfred had four siblings. Sisters Mary Ann (Don) Shutts, Erma Jean (Bob) Edwards, brother Rollen Dale Brejcha, and infant brother who passed at birth. Alfred joined the U.S. Army in 1944. Alfred returned home from his service in 1945 to live and work on the farm. In 1951 Alfred met the love of his life Joan Adare Lindstrom at the Play-mor ballroom. They were united in marriage, on August 31, 1952. To this union five children were born, Jean A., Alfred P., William R., John T., and Rodney D. Al and Jo enjoyed farming together until He retired in 1991.