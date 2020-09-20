October 8, 1928 - September 16, 2020
Alfred Charles Scheuler, age 91, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Alfred was born October 8, 1928 to Benjamine and Mary Scheuler.
Alfred is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Norma Scheuler; Alfred is survived by his two sons, Tony (Barbara) Scheuler, Mark (Nancy) Scheuler; son-in-law, Don Montgomery; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Monday, September 21, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park. (Meet at gate 2) 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. The family wishes memorials to the American Legion or VFW.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.