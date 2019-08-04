Alene Kohl Lothrop
February 24, 1930 - August 2, 2019
Alene attended St. James School, Crete High School, Doane University and graduated from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1951. She married Franklin C Lothrop in 1952. As an Air Force wife, she worked in hospitals in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Texas and Mississippi. On return to Crete in 1957, she worked as a surgical RN at the Crete Municipal Hospital for 47 years.
Alene served as a Brownie and Cub Scout leader, was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Fort Nightly, Literary Guild, PEO, Hospital Foundation and Auxiliary. She lunched with high school classmates monthly. She loved yearly vacations in Mexico with family. She attended mega sports games, dance recitals, band concerts, operettas, and speech contests for the family. Sunday dinner, with family, was special to her.
Alene was preceded in death by Frank her husband of 50 plus years, her parents: Anton F. & Ida Kohl. Siblings: Teresa (Alfred) Cochnar, Lorene (Keith) Marvin, Fredrick Kohl. She is survived by her children; Kathleen & Randall Kucera, Lincoln NE, Dr. Robert & Rhonda Lothrop, Glenwood Iowa, Dr. Gary & Denise Lothrop, Crete, and John & Tiffany Lothrop, Crete, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, brother Leonard (Bud) Kohl and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Monday, August 5 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 515 E 14th St., Crete. Rosary 5 p.m. and visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Kuncl Funeral Home, 131 W 12th St., Crete. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.
