Alberto “Beto” Torres Mendoza

March 22, 1932 - March 31, 2023

Alberto “Beto” Torres Mendoza passed away on Friday, March 31, at 91 years old. Alberto was born on March 22, 1932 in Villa Juaréz, SLP Mexico. In Villa Juaréz, he met Ofelia “Fela” Martinez Almazán, his wife of 68 years.

They started a family in Mexico and seeking better opportunities for their family, later immigrated to the United States to start a new life together in Lincoln, Nebraska. Throughout the years, Alberto worked hard to give his family a good life.

He retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway after 20 plus years. His love for Mexico was resolute. He returned to Villa Juarez nearly every year to visit family and friends, and especially to celebrate Christmas.

In the life he built and the family he grew as a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, he leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Those who knew him will remember his deep love for his family.

Alberto is preceded in death by 5 brothers, 2 sisters and 1 granddaughter Olivia Martinez.

He is survived by his wife Ofelia; sisters Aurelia and Petrina Torres and brother Enrique; his six children: Teresa (Luis), Manuel, Edelmira (Natividad), Norma (Antonio), Juanita (Jose Luis) and Cristela; 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Rosary will be at 7 pm Monday, April 3, 2023 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 am on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Christo Rey Catholic Church, 4221 J St, Lincoln. Burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. www.bmlfh.com