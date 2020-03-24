Alberta Rae (Cole) Leising
Alberta Rae (Cole) Leising

Alberta Rae (Cole) Leising

March 20, 2020

Alberta Rae (Cole) Leising departed this life unexpectedly on Friday, March 20, 2020, on the farm east of Edison, Nebraska at the age of 83 years.

Alberta leaves to celebrate her life; her three children: Valerie Masin and her husband, Rick of Ord, Nebraska; Arlan Leising of Arapahoe, Nebraska; and Michelle Leising of Lincoln, Nebraska; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life Services for Alberta R. Leising will be held at a later date at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Oxford, Nebraska. Private family graveside services will be held at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell, Nebraska. Per Alberta's wish, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers; a memorial has been established in Alberta's honor, and kindly suggested to the Lutheran Hour Ministries. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com The Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.

