Alberta Rae (Cole) Leising
View Comments

Alberta Rae (Cole) Leising

{{featured_button_text}}

Alberta Rae (Cole) Leising

March 20, 2020

Celebration of Life Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oxford. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. The service will also be recorded and posted to the church's Facebook page: St. John's Lutheran Church - Oxford. Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home, Oxford; nelsonbauerfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Alberta Leising, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News