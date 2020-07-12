Alberta Rae (Cole) Leising

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Celebration of Life Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oxford. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. The service will also be recorded and posted to the church's Facebook page: St. John's Lutheran Church - Oxford. Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home, Oxford; nelsonbauerfh.com