Albert William Zechmann

August 21st, 1934 - May 25th, 2023

Albert William Zechmann, Al, passed away on May 25th, 2023, at the age of 88, in Lincoln, NE. He was born on August 21st, 1934, in Sioux City, IA, to Cecilia and William Zechmann. Early in his life, Al developed a compassion for others and a strong sense of family. His love of baseball was evident with his skill to pitch an amazing knuckleball and fastball. He attended Heelan High School and began College at Marquette University. After completing his undergraduate studies in physics at Iowa State University, ISU. He continued his studies at ISU earning his PhD in applied mathematics. He moved to Lincoln, NE joining the mathematics department at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln (UNL) where he found a passion for teaching that continued throughout his life. He also enjoyed his work as an officer in the Nebraska Academy of Sciences. It was at St. Mary's parish in downtown Lincoln that he met the love of his life, Annlee, and they married and began a life together. After every semester's final exams were graded, he would come home to a late night steak dinner waiting for him. In the summer, he could always be found in his garden growing his vegetables and tending to his flower beds and fruit trees.

He was a dedicated teacher, wonderful brother, loving husband, caring father of eight children, and beloved grandfather of twenty adoring grandchildren. He gave them the best of himself through his wonderful sense of humor and loved teaching them how to work together. His personal teaching style was at its best while gardening, fixing cars, and doing home improvement projects. You never knew what you were capable of learning until you worked by his side.

To his family, he will always be known for his generous heart, humor, and compassion for others, which was especially evident in his parenting. We remember him taking his children individually to the Husker football games. We remember our family vacations where he was able to bring us all together at Mahoney State Park. There, he shared his love for the outdoors while camping and fishing. At the Mahoney theater melodramas, he enthusiastically encouraged his grandchildren to throw popcorn at the villains and dollars to the heroes. He was always emphasizing that good behavior had its rewards. In the campground area, we would climb the observation tower and we felt like we were almost able to touch Heaven. We miss him dearly, but are at peace knowing God will be watching after him now.

Al is survived by his wife, Annlee Zechmann; his children: Al (Loretta) Zechmann, Cecilia (John) Kenney, Carolyn (Steve) Henry, Patricia (Chris) Menghini, Cheryl (Joseph) Connor, Edward Zechmann, and Robert (Deanna) Zechmann; and his 20 grandchildren: Eli, Emma, Ian, Erin, Sam, Hannah, Allyson (Sean), Alex, Josh, Noah, Grace, Madeline, Kaitlyn (John), Kristin (Jesse), Peter, Christopher, Benjamin, Sarah, Luke, and Violet.

Al was preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Cecilia; and brother, Melvin.

The family invites friends and loved ones on Tuesday, May 30th for the viewing at 9:15 AM, followed by a Rosary at 10:00 AM, and the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 1940 S 77th Street, Lincoln, NE. A funeral luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Al Zechmann's honor to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach https:/www.mtko.org or Catholic Social Services https:/csshope.org.