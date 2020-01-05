January 16, 1939 - December 27, 2019

Albert "Eddie" Edward Baker, age 80 passed away on Friday December 27, 2019. "Eddie" was born January 16, 1939 in Cambridge, Nebraska to Walter and Loretta (Kerr). Eddie graduated from Cambridge High School in 1956. He served in the Navy from 1958 to 1962.

He married Sophia in September 7, 1962. In this union they had 3 children: Cindy; Walter; Tina. A year later they moved to Lincoln. Eddie was Jack of all trades from working on jets to making windows. He loved doing things with his family like going camping and fishing.

Preceded in death by parents; 3 brothers: Jim, Donald, Robert and 4 sisters: Mary, Donna, Beverly and Elizabeth. Survived by wife of 57 years Sophia; Cindy (Jim) Bliss; Walter (Shelley) Baker; Tina Baker. grandchildren: James Bliss; Melissa Luhr; Austin Baker; Mason Baker and great-granddaughter Amelia Luhr.

Memorial service: Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Community Church, 4400 North 1st. Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68521. Memorials can be made to the church and family. Please visit lincolnfh.com

Service information Calvary Community Church

4400 North 1st.

Lincoln, NE 68521 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Albert's Memorial Service begins.