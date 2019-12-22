February 10, 1962 - December 19, 2019

Alan W. Zinnecker, 57 of Hickman, passed away December 19, 2019. Alan was born on February 10, 1962, in Lincoln to William and Nancy (Hufman) Zinnecker. He graduated from Lincoln High School and served in the United States Navy from 1981 to 1986. Alan had his own construction business and he was an avid flyer of model R.C. airplanes and enjoyed model trains as well as hunting.

Alan is survived by his son Jesse Joyce and his daughter HolliAnn Zinnecker, his father William Zinnecker and his wife Michelle, sisters Toby (husband Tom), Jeni (husband Joe) Charron and Pam Tetley, and nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Hickman Presbyterian Church in Hickman, Nebraska. The burial will be at 3:30 pm on Thursday at the David City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com

