Alan Stubbendick

August 16, 1951 - August 28, 2023

Alan Stubbendick, 72, passed away on August 28, 2023 at his home near Elmwood.

Alan was born on August 16, 1951 in Lincoln, NE to Lawrence and Pearl (Fleischman) Stubbendick. Alan worked his whole life as a Farmer. He was preceded in death by his Parents, a sister-in-law Shirley Stubbendick.

Alan is survived by brothers Milton Stubbendick, James (Teri Rood) Stubbendick, Ron (Sandy) Stubbendick;

nieces and nephews Angela (Eldon) Cech, Tami (Justin) Roesler, Sara (Brian) Paone, Shelby Stubbendick and Dana (Amber) Stubbendeck

Four great nieces, Five great nephews; many cousins, friends and neighbors.

Family will be received friends 6-8 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the church

Funeral service 10:30 am Friday, September 1, 2023 at St. Paul United Methodist Church Elmwood. Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Nebraska 16811 Burdette Street Suite One, Omaha, NE 68116 or St. Paul United Methodist Church or donor's choice.

Arrangements by Hammons Family Funeral Services, 207 West H St. PO Box 402 Weeping Water, NE 68463, (402) 267-5544