Alan S. Marion, MD Phd
March 3, 1947 - January 23, 2020
Survived by Wife Janet, Children Colleen (Konstantin) Levitsky, Eric (Michelle), Susan (Kyle) Udenberg, Grandchildren Lindsay, Lydia, Kostya, Alex, Dillon, family and friends.
Visitation Saturday 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at mortuary. Memorial Service Saturday (2/22/20) 1:00 PM at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network pancan.org and or Friends Of Extension Foundation. RoederMortuary.com
