Alan Moeller

May 24, 1945 - August 14, 2023

Alan Moeller, 78, passed away on August 14, 2023, surrounded by family at home in Lincoln.

Alan was born on May 24, 1945 in West Point, Nebraska, to Roy and Catherine Moeller, and grew up on a farm northeast of Wisner, Nebraska, with his brother Don. Alan met Lana (Knudsen) Moeller at Love Library while both were attending the University of Nebraska, and they married on September 2, 1967.

After completing his Master's Degree in Agricultural Economics, Alan worked for Cargill, the Nebraska Games & Parks Commission, and the Nebraska Legislative Fiscal Office before starting on a 36 year career with the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) at the University of Nebraska. He led business, finance, and legislative affairs for IANR and left behind a legacy of accomplishments. Because of his depth of understanding of the University and state agriculture, Alan was considered the University's primary contact person for state senators and other government officials for agriculture, natural resources, and related areas. In recognition of his contributions to the University and Nebraska agriculture, Alan was a 2014 Honoree of the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement.

Alan explored a variety of interests in his spare time, including photography, model trains, restoring classic cars, and rooting for the Huskers.

Upon retirement, Alan and Lana were able to take many special trips together, and to spend extra time with their family and with one another. Alan and Lana celebrated 55 years of marriage in 2022. With his children and grandchildren in mind, Alan also became very active in retirement with the Soil Health Task Force, the Nebraska Elder Climate Legacy Initiative, and as one of 8 founding members of the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition, having the aim to protect the Earth for future generations.

Alan is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Catherine Moeller.

Alan is survived by his wife Lana, sons Cameron (Shannon) and Todd (Jill), and grandchildren Owen, Hattie, Anna, August and Calvin; and brother Don (Connie).

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 26th, 2023 from 1:30 to 4:00 pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. A memorial service will be held at 1:30pm followed by visitation with family and friends from 2:00 to 4:00pm.

Memorials can be made to the family for future designation toward Nebraska soil health.