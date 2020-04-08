Alan L. Carter, 71, of Milford, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. A 1966 graduate, Lincoln Northeast High School. USMC Vietnam Veteran, later serving Gulf War, Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Al retired as a Master Sergeant in the US Air Force for the 155th CES Fire Protection Assistant Chief of Operations. Al was a Machine Tool Instructor for Southeast Community College in Milford for 42 years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to current circumstances. Memorial contributions can be made in care of the Carter family for future designation within the community of Milford, which Al loved. The Carter family would like to thank HoriSun Hospice and Dr. Henley for their tremendous support. Lauber Funeral Home, Milford, www.lauberfh.com.