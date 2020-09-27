 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alan ‘Joe’ Briggs
View Comments

Alan ‘Joe’ Briggs

{{featured_button_text}}

Alan ‘Joe' Briggs

September 26, 2020

Alan ‘Joe' Briggs, 75, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday 9-26-2020. Memorial Service pending. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News