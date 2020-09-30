July 18. 1945 - September 26, 2020
Alan J. (Joe) Briggs, age 75, of Lincoln, passed away September 26, 2020. Born July 18. 1945, in Lincoln NE to Elbert and Eva Briggs of Beatrice, NE. Attended Fort Hays Kansas State College, Hays, KS. Served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, 1967 - 1968. Married Susan Elaine Rodkey November 16, 1969 in Kiowa, KS.
Worked many years in retail and wholesale sales positions. Retired in 2008 after 18 years with Cornhusker State Industries, Department of Corrections, State of Nebraska. Owned and operated Patriot Pride Shop in Lincoln from 2013 to time of death. Member 1st Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, NE; Hickman Lodge 256, and Sesostris Shrine; Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders; life member American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America. Life member VFW. DAV, Lincoln Jaycees.
Joe deeply loved his family and friends and was so thankful for them. He loved his country and was proud of his military service. He loved his dogs, the outdoors, traveling in his RV and making new friends around the country.
Survivors: wife Susan; daughter and son-in-law Shara and Ben Aden, Lincoln, NE; nephews Chris Briggs of Cortland, NE, and Jamie Briggs and family of Lincoln, NE; Travis Rodkey and family, Houston, TX; cousins Bill and Margaret Hoevet of Papillion, NE, and Bob and Suzette Hoevet of Onawa, IA; brother-in-law and wife, Dr. Scott and Dixie Rodkey of College Station, TX; friends and extended family. Preceded in death by parents Elbert and Eva Briggs and brother Robert R. Briggs, and in-laws Marvin and Toni Rodkey.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Roper and Sons South Chapel at 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd) with inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Livestreaming at roperandsons.com/Livestream. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family, Hearts United for Animals, Auburn, NE, or Sesostris Shrine Transportation. “Hugs from Home” or condolences online at roperandsons.com
