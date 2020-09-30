July 18. 1945 - September 26, 2020

Alan J. (Joe) Briggs, age 75, of Lincoln, passed away September 26, 2020. Born July 18. 1945, in Lincoln NE to Elbert and Eva Briggs of Beatrice, NE. Attended Fort Hays Kansas State College, Hays, KS. Served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, 1967 - 1968. Married Susan Elaine Rodkey November 16, 1969 in Kiowa, KS.

Worked many years in retail and wholesale sales positions. Retired in 2008 after 18 years with Cornhusker State Industries, Department of Corrections, State of Nebraska. Owned and operated Patriot Pride Shop in Lincoln from 2013 to time of death. Member 1st Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, NE; Hickman Lodge 256, and Sesostris Shrine; Nebraska Patriot Guard Riders; life member American Legion and Vietnam Veterans of America. Life member VFW. DAV, Lincoln Jaycees.

Joe deeply loved his family and friends and was so thankful for them. He loved his country and was proud of his military service. He loved his dogs, the outdoors, traveling in his RV and making new friends around the country.