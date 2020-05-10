Alan G. Helms
April 13, 1970 - May 7, 2020

Alan G. Helms age 50 of Lincoln passed away May 7, 2020. He was born April 13, 1970 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Alan P. and Sadie (Silva) Helms. U.S. Navy veteran.

Alan is survived by his mom Sadie Helms and her partner Gene Schoeppner, brother and sister-in-law Kevin and Kerrie Helms, Kevin's children Trent, Carson and Whitney Leseberg. Kerrie's children and spouse Gabby Newman and partner Zane Fox, Corbin and Jennifer Newman, their children Colin and Laura. Kerrie's granddaughter Kinsley, and daughter-in-law Haleigh. Special family friend Keysha Wolf. He was preceded in death by his Dad and Kerrie's son Josh.

A memorial service will be held after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com

