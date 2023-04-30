Born in Beatrice, NE, to Marvin and Jean (Stevens) Larsen, Alan passed away peacefully April 27, 2023, with family by his side. Of his early life, Alan spoke fondly of growing up on a farm in Barneston, NE, and his success in high school at Wymore Southern as a 4-sport athlete. He was a social, well-liked teenager with interests in academics and the arts as well.

After pursuing a teaching degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Alan eventually found his true calling in mechanics and engineering. Earning a number of engineering certificates, he established himself as a reliable heating and cooling systems maintenance engineer at Farmland Foods (Crete, NE) for many years, which allowed him to provide for his family, a role he was very proud of. Alan continued his successful career in engineering and management at Quality Pork Int’l (Omaha, NE and Lenexa, KS) until he retired.

Alan always enjoyed the outdoors and working with his hands. Fixing old cars, building with wood, restoring furniture, repairing nearly anything at home, Alan was a jack of many trades; he valued the reward of hard work itself. In his short retirement, Alan rediscovered his love of reading (Westerns, Military Thrillers, and Historical Non-fiction) while also working part-time at Ace Hardware.

Alan is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jeani Larsen; sons: Shane Larsen (Marcia), Jeremy Wagner (Christy), Trent Larsen (Jenn), Shawn Larsen; daughter, Jennifer Wagner; ten grandchildren: Samantha (Zach Schneider), Rhett, Wyatt, Sophia, Makaila, Nevaeh, Milo, Jakob, Lukas, and James; two great-grandchildren, Oakley and Thomas; father, Marvin Larsen; sister, Diane (Larry) McGee; brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Jean (Stevens) Larsen, his brother-in-law, Allen Schnitzer, mother-in-law, Irene Patak, and father-in-law, Edward Patak.

Based on his wishes, Alan’s cremains will be laid to rest in Camden Cemetary, Seward, NE, following a family graveside service on June 10, 2023. A luncheon reception will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln at 12:30 p.m. that day for all family and friends to gather. We will remember Alan as a kind, intelligent, helpful man whose most proud accomplishment was his family.