 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Al Borchardt
View Comments

Al Borchardt

{{featured_button_text}}
Al Borchardt

November 14, 2020

Al Borchardt age 79 went to Heaven Saturday morning, 11/14/20.

A celebration of life for family and close friends will be Wednesday, 11/18/20, 11:00 am at Sheridan Lutheran Church. The service will be live streamed at www.sheridanlutheran.org or on their Facebook page. Private family burial at Yankee Hill Cemetery. Arrangement by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home condolences can be left at bmlfh.com. Memorials to Sesostris Shrine and Tabitha Meals on Wheels program.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News