November 14, 2020
Al Borchardt age 79 went to Heaven Saturday morning, 11/14/20.
A celebration of life for family and close friends will be Wednesday, 11/18/20, 11:00 am at Sheridan Lutheran Church. The service will be live streamed at www.sheridanlutheran.org or on their Facebook page. Private family burial at Yankee Hill Cemetery. Arrangement by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home condolences can be left at bmlfh.com. Memorials to Sesostris Shrine and Tabitha Meals on Wheels program.
