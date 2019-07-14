{{featured_button_text}}
Ainavs "Andy" Lasenieks

July 16, 1938 - July 5, 2019

Ainavs Lasenieks "Andy", 80, of Lincoln, died July 5, 2019. Born July 16, 1938, in Saldus, Latvia. Graduated from Lincoln High School, a proud veteran of the Army's 25th Infantry, and an avid motorcyclist. Andy retired from the Lincoln Parks and Rec in 2000. A member of the Latvian Lutheran Church and Masonic Lodge #314.

He is survived by his wife; April, daughter; Teri (Roger) Drommond, son; William (Nichole) Lasenieks, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; Mikelis and Amalija and son; Michael.

Memorials to the family for future designations. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 -7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Latvian Social Hall.

