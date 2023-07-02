Aidan Swenson-Reynolds

June 24, 2006 - June 22, 2023

Aidan Fernando Joseph Swenson-Reynolds, age 16, of Chicago, Illinois passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Beloved son of Brigitte Swenson and Michelle Reynolds; loving brother of Emilee; cherished grandson of Patrick (late Linda) Reynolds, Late Judith Reynolds, Ron and Rebela Swenson and great grandson of Ed and Ann Jabczynski; dear nephew of Patrick (Deb) Reynolds, Nicole (Darren) Gall, Natalie (Travis) Becker and Nicole Rousseau; fond cousin of Kelsi, Blake, Carson, Lauren, Ryan, August, Tatum, Rowan, Knox, Gigi, Nowa and many second & third cousin; great friend to many.

Aidan was a rising Senior at Lindblom Math and Science Academy where he enjoyed playing clarinet in the band.

A visitation for Aidan will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 South Central Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, followed by Funeral Service at 4:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelHillGardensSouth.com for the Swenson-Reynolds family.