June 15, 1926 - September 4, 2019
Agnes M. Poskochil, 93, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, surrounded by her family. She was born June 15, 1926 in rural Ceresco.
Survived by children, Ron (Genevieve) Poskochil, Larry (Sharon) Poskochil and Janet (Randy) Maly; 9 grandchildren, Tyson Poskochil, Bryce (Cecilia) Poskochil, Patrick (Heather) Poskochil, Sommer (Tad) Kastl, Jared (Nina) Poskochil, Scott (Kate) Poskochil, Amy (Jeff) Bjorkman, Krysia (Jack) Gannon and Kara (Joshua) Hardy; 15 great-grandchildren, Elliott, Elyse and Eydnn Kastl, Robert, Gianna and Noelle Poskochil, Eloise Poskochil, Julia, Lucy and Ian Gannon, Emma Hardy, Carter and Greyson Bjorkman, Makena Chandler and Merric Rawlinson; sister-in-law, Darlene Stanek; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Poskochil; parents, Charles and Mary Stanek; brothers, Adolph Stanek and Leonard Stanek.
Mass of Christian Burial, Monday September 9, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. Weston. Visitation, Sunday, September 8, 2019. 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials to American Legion #82 Auxiliary or VFW #4502 Auxiliary. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
