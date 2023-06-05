Adrian Charles Harris

August 28, 1945 - May 28, 2023

Adrian Charles Harris was born to Frank and Dorothy (nee Rudd) on August 28, 1945 in Birmingham, England. The family moved to Port Elizabeth, South Africa in 1948.

Adrian graduated from Grey High School in December 1962, and his connection to fellow “Old Greys” remains to this day.

One of Adrian's fondest memories was of the year he spent in Crete, Nebraska as an exchange student. He was hosted by the Fahrnbruch family and attended Crete High School for the 1963-64 school year.

Adrian married the love of his life, Naomi McCock, in January 1969, and the couple had three children: Diane in June 1970, Barbara in May 1972, and Jillian in November 1974.

The family moved from South Africa to Crete in March 1983.

Adrian worked for Information Technology (now Fiserv) from 1983 until his retirement in 2009. He was always exceptionally grateful to the company for sponsoring his visa, which enabled the family to immigrate to the United States.

Adrian and Naomi moved from Crete to Lincoln, Nebraska in March 2003, and to The Legacy in 2016.

Adrian was an avid and knowledgeable fan of Nebraska Volleyball. While he never had season tickets, he attended games with his friends as often as he could, and he closely followed the team's progress each season. He also loved playing bridge and doing crossword puzzles.

Adrian's heart broke when his beloved wife Naomi died in August 2022.

In late May, he developed sepsis and was hospitalized for several days. His heart, already weakened by a 2004 heart attack, was further damaged by the sepsis. He died on May 28, 2023; three months shy of his 78th birthday.

Adrian is survived by his daughters: Diane and her husband Ross, Barbara and her husband Tim, Jillian and her husband Jason, his brother Cedric and sister-in-law Sandra in Port Sunlight, England; his sister-in-law Ruth in Cape Town, South Africa grandchildren Owen, Conor and Andrew, grand-dogs Stella, Stoney and Scout; and nieces and nephews around the world.

Services will be at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2325 S 24th Street, Lincoln on Saturday June 17th at 10:00 am, with a reception at The Legacy, 5600 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The American Heart Association. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.