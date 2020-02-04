November 30, 1932 - February 1, 2020
Adeline L. Palensky, 87, of Lincoln, died on February 1, 2020. Adeline was born November 30, 1932 to Rudolph & Lucille (Rezac) Trouba in Touhey, NE. Adeline was a member of the St. Teresa's Altar Society and Thrift Shop Angels. She spent many hours teaching her grandkids and great-grandkids how to play pitch, Chinese checkers, sewing and cross stitch. She enjoyed going to the casino and attending her grandkids and great-grandkids functions and sporting events. Gardening and flowers were a passion of hers.
You have free articles remaining.
She loved watching the Huskers and the Royals on TV. Adeline played volleyball as a young lady and truly enjoyed watching the Husker volleyball team and the high school championships on tv.
Adeline is survived by her husband of 67 years Joe; sons and daughter-in-laws; Ken (Ligsi) Palensky, David (May) Palensky, Daryl (Pam) Palensky, Ron (Lisa) Palensky; grandchildren, Dori Palensky, Jill (Stephen) Brindley, Wendy Lowery, Margaux (John) Pinkston, Cassie Palensky, Gray Palensky, Marc (Tabby) Palensky, Cydney (Jason) Ludlow, Daryl (Zach) Kubik; thirteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Marvin (Jean) Trouba, Duane (Paulette) Trouba; sisters-in-law, Bonnie & Phyllis Trouba; brother-in-law, Donnie (Joyce) Palensky; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; five brothers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Fr. Jamie Hottovy will Celebrate. Interment will be 2:00 PM in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12:00P-8:00P on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will greet friends beginning at 6:00 PM followed by the rosary at 7:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Service information
12:00PM-8:00PM
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
7:00PM-7:30PM
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
10:00AM-11:00AM
735 S. 36th Street
Lincoln, NE 68510
2:00PM-2:15PM
6700 S 14th Street
Lincoln- Nebraska, NE 68512