August 3, 1931 – September 29, 2019
Adelaide Katherine (vonSeggern) Low, 88, a long-time Lincoln resident, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was born August 3, 1931, on her family farm north of Fremont, Nebraska, to Harvey and Erna (Schmidt) vonSeggern.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 19, 2019, at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont Street, Lincoln, with Rev. Dr. Neal Anthony presiding. Memorials suggested to United Lutheran Church. Condolences: lincolnfh.com
