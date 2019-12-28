March 2, 1968 - December 25, 2019

Adam C. Clark, age 51, passed away 25 December 2019 at his home in Lincoln, NE. He was born 2 March 1968, in Lincoln, NE to Norman L. Clark and Linda M. (Catlin) Clark. He attended High School in Havelock, NC. He worked construction in Nebraska, Tennessee, Kansas and North Carolina. He was medically retired in 2017.

He was single and had no children. He was a loving son, grandson, brother and uncle. He was rough around the edges but was a big teddy bear with a tender spirit and a heart of gold. He was a strong and loyal member in his club, “BTN”. He was a member for over 15 years and appointed as the sergeant of guard.

He was survived by his parents; grandmother, Mary E. Edwards; 5 sisters, Marie L. Alvarez, Teresa A. Reynolds, Terri L. Clark Esther, Kimberly S. Baker and Bobbie L. Lopez; 1 brother, Robert A. Clark; numerous cousins, nieces, aunts and other family members.

Funeral: 11:00 a.m. Dec. 30, 2019 at Wyuka Funeral Home, 3600 “O” St., Lincoln. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Dec. 30 at Wyuka. In lieu of flower, memorials to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com

To send flowers to the family of Adam Clark, please visit Tribute Store.