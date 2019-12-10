Abolghasem "Tom" Rafat
December 6, 2019

Abolghasem "Tom" Rafat, 89 of Lincoln, NE passed away on December 6, 2019.

Survivors include Son "Al" Alborg (Elizabeth) Rafat of Prior Lake, MN, Daughter-In-Law: Chris Rafat of Lincoln, NE, Grandchildren: Jennifer, Melissa, Cody, Rachel, Joshua, Nicholas, Numerous Great Grandchildren and special Friend Helen Meyers. Preceded in death by wife Marilyn, son Reza, sister Shaheen.

Visitation will be Thursday 9-9 w/ Family present 6-8pm at the funeral home. Funeral will be Friday 10:00am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Upland Memorial Cemetery at 2:45pm at Upland, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association and the Ronald McDonald House - Omaha, NE. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

