Abolghasem "Tom" Rafat

Visitation will be Thursday 9-9 w/ Family present 6-8pm at the funeral home. Funeral will be Friday 10:00am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Upland Memorial Cemetery at 2:45pm at Upland, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association and the Ronald McDonald House - Omaha, NE. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com