December 6, 2019
Abolghasem "Tom" Rafat, 89 of Lincoln, NE passed away on December 6, 2019.
Survivors include Son "Al" Alborg (Elizabeth) Rafat of Prior Lake, MN, Daughter-In-Law: Chris Rafat of Lincoln, NE, Grandchildren: Jennifer, Melissa, Cody, Rachel, Joshua, Nicholas, Numerous Great Grandchildren and special Friend Helen Meyers. Preceded in death by wife Marilyn, son Reza, sister Shaheen.
Visitation will be Thursday 9-9 w/ Family present 6-8pm at the funeral home. Funeral will be Friday 10:00am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Upland Memorial Cemetery at 2:45pm at Upland, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association and the Ronald McDonald House - Omaha, NE. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com