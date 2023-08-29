It only took seconds for Zach Bryan to connect with the crowd that filled Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night.

After 1 hour, 45 minutes, the 14,000 plus, who sang along with nearly every song didn’t want to let the Bryan and his band go as they tore through “Revival” to bring the show to a drink-throwing, stands-bouncing end.

The show, officially designated as the arena’s 10th anniversary concert, was a homecoming show of sorts for Bryan, who, early on confessed:

“I don’t usually tell anyone this, but I used to live in Omaha, Nebraska … I hope you don’t hate me for that.”

There’s no way the crowd could have hated anything said by the Navy veteran, who in the last year has become one of the hottest artists in popular music.

Bryan’s seen as a country star, but he’s no bro country act. Rather he comes from the Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, Kasey Musgraves, Margo Price side of country/Americana.

“I do my best to keep truth in songs,” he sings in his road song “Highway Boys,” and those songs are literate — you don’t hear many corporate country songs with lyrics that refer to metaphor — and incorporate pop/rock stylings with the fiddle and steel.

And fans know and seemingly love them all, lending their voices to Bryan’s from “Open The Gate,” which opened the show, onward.

That love had Bryan blinking back tears when the phones spontaneously came out during “Sweet DeAnn,” a lovely fiddle, upright bass song he wrote for his mother — “you guys have no idea how much this means.”

Clearly impressed by the singing crowd, Bryan took advantage of the giant chorus, dropping out of lines on his record-setting radio hit “Something in the Orange” with “I trust you, Lincoln” and letting the audience sing.

About the only times, the crowd didn’t sing were on the songs from Bryan’s just-released self-title album — “Tradesman,” a touching acoustic story of the downtrodden; “Smaller Acts”; and the hard driving “Overtime,” another of his working man songs.

“Tonight has been so amazing, thank you guys for being so kind,” Bryan said before triggering “Heading South” and “Burn, Burn, Burn,” the namesake song for the tour that ends Wednesday, and the raucous 10-minute encore of “Revival."

Tuesday’s show turned out to be perfect 10th anniversary concert for the arena. The in-the-round staging pushed the attendance close to 15,000, putting it in the top five of all PBA shows.

It came from one of today’s hottest stars — the sort of artist who would have never played Lincoln before the arena. And it was high energy and fully engaged with the audience that has made the arena a transformative success.