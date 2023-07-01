Nebraska’s Fourth of July City will host its 155th annual celebration on Tuesday.

This year, Seward’s Independence Day theme is “We Are Family! A Call for Unity in our Country!” and salutes the 150th anniversary of the Cattle Bank & Trust.

The jamboree begins early on Sunday at 7 a.m. and runs through the World War II Musical Review: Swing Show at 7 p.m. The day includes a Cowgirl Tea at 1:30 p.m. with “Annie Oakley” and trick roper Joan Wells in the Seward Civic Center basement, 616 Bradford St.

The pre-party continues Monday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. with art galleries, book signings, concerts and a singles cornhole tournament.

On Tuesday, the highly anticipated Fourth of July activities begin at 7 a.m. and run through the fireworks show at 10 p.m.

The day is packed with car shows, concerts, tournaments and exhibits. For the younger crowd, activities include big wheel/hot cycle races and a giant inflatable slide.

There’s plenty to eat starting with a community breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Civic Center basement. For those who would rather savor their pie than indulge in a pie-eating contest, a pie festival will be occurring from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Civic Center along with a Sloppy Joe/Yum Yum feed until 1:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., a beef BBQ meal/buffet will take place inside Olde Glory, and a hamburger and hot dog basket feed at the VFW Post 4755, 243 S. Ninth St. will go until 8 p.m.

At 4 p.m., the grand parade will commence and travel west on Seward Street through the heart of downtown.

The night will come to a close with a fireworks salute. It is recommended to bring a chair and blanket to Plum Creek Park, with the fireworks scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.

For more information on Seward’s Fourth of July events, visit julyfourthseward.com or call 402-643-4189.