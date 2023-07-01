Nebraska’s Fourth of July City will host its 155th annual celebration on Tuesday.
This year, Seward’s Independence Day theme is “We Are Family! A Call for Unity in our Country!” and salutes the 150th anniversary of the Cattle Bank & Trust.
The jamboree begins early on Sunday at 7 a.m. and runs through the World War II Musical Review: Swing Show at 7 p.m. The day includes a Cowgirl Tea at 1:30 p.m. with “Annie Oakley” and trick roper Joan Wells in the Seward Civic Center basement, 616 Bradford St.
The pre-party continues Monday from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. with art galleries, book signings, concerts and a singles cornhole tournament.
On Tuesday, the highly anticipated Fourth of July activities begin at 7 a.m. and run through the fireworks show at 10 p.m.
The day is packed with car shows, concerts, tournaments and exhibits. For the younger crowd, activities include big wheel/hot cycle races and a giant inflatable slide.
There’s plenty to eat starting with a community breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Civic Center basement. For those who would rather savor their pie than indulge in a pie-eating contest, a pie festival will be occurring from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Civic Center along with a Sloppy Joe/Yum Yum feed until 1:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., a beef BBQ meal/buffet will take place inside Olde Glory, and a hamburger and hot dog basket feed at the VFW Post 4755, 243 S. Ninth St. will go until 8 p.m.
At 4 p.m., the grand parade will commence and travel west on Seward Street through the heart of downtown.
The night will come to a close with a fireworks salute. It is recommended to bring a chair and blanket to Plum Creek Park, with the fireworks scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.
For more information on Seward’s Fourth of July events, visit julyfourthseward.com or call 402-643-4189.
Photos, video: Fourth of July celebration in Seward
Seward locals and visitors came together Sunday to celebrate the Fourth of July with various contests, a car show, parade and more.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Peter Seger blows the biggest bubble of the day during the championship round of the Bubble Gum Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Elena Gerner, 2, holds Loki, who won funniest pet in the Pet Contest on Sunday at the Bandshell in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Seward and Garland compete in the Fire Department Water Fight on Sunday on Jackson Street.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Chase Parker (right) sprays water while Blake Swicord (left) holds the hose while competing against the Goehner Fire Department in the Fire De…
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Graham Cownie, 2, dances on stage with the Elite Luxe Cloggers on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Joyah Warren (12) drags Lulu the goat up to receive Most Unique Pet in the Pet Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Owen Jesh, of Denver, wins the 12-and-under Apple Pie Eating Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Lena Hughes attempts to get all the gum back in her mouth after her bubble popped during the championship round of the Bubble Gum Contest on S…
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Peter Seger (left) and Lena Hughes (right) compete during the championship round of the Bubble Gum Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Participants in the Apple Pie Eating Contest prepare to dig in on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Clark Kolterman hands Noah Arneson a trophy after he won the Apple Pie Eating Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Kayla Arneson races to finish her pie first in the championship round of the Apple Pie Eating Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Abian John leads the pack in the big wheel race on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Mindy Lavelle digs in during the apple pie eating contest on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Firefighters spray the barrel in the Fire Department Water Fight on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Peter Seger, of St. Louis, accepts his trophy for winning the Bubble Gum Contest on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Anna Miller with the Elite Luxe Cloggers, claps with Olivia Arneson, 2, while on stage Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Ryan Doering takes the first bite in the apple pie eating contest on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Kayla Arneson celebrates after winning the apple pie eating contest on Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
The Goehner Fire Department and Seward Sheriff's Office compete in the fire department water fight Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
A late-entry pink Jeep sits in line at the car show Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Zachery Bradford makes it over the bar in the pole vaulting event Sunday in Seward. Bradford went on to set a new meet record at 18 feet, 2 inches.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Kids fight over candy thrown from the parade Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Zachery Bradford celebrates after setting a new meet record at 18 feet, 2 inches in the pole vaulting event Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
A participant in the parade shoots shirts into the crowd Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Kashlee Dickinson from Texas does not make it over the bar in the pole vaulting event Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Four-year-old William Klinginsmith (left) tries to carry as many ducks as possible while participating in the duck dash Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Nine-year-old Tayla Jackson (left) and Gavin O'Gorman, 7, go down an inflatable slide Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Spectators applaud after Abby Collingham makes it over the bar in the pole vaulting event Sunday in Seward.
Seward Fourth of July, 07.04
Xavian Evans, 5, looks for candy on the ground during the parade Sunday in Seward.
