“I was asked why I was going to Nebraska, and when I get home, they better have packed a lunch because it will take me hours to just give them the highlights.”

That comment was from a New Jersey participant in a week-long visit sponsored by Friendship Force of Lincoln for guests from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Missouri and Alberta, Canada from Aug. 24-30. “Food and Agricultural Innovations in Nebraska” was the focus, with tours on Innovation Campus in Lincoln, the Nebraska State Fair and Otoe County stops at agriculture-related businesses.

“We saw the behind-the-scenes of farming and how much brain power, not just time and muscles, goes into producing the crops and livestock,” a participant said.

This was the first trip by Friendship Force international to Lincoln since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lincoln group collaborated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agriculture.

Another participant commented, “The agenda/schedule I received in advance was impressive. The reality did not disappoint. I came to learn, and learn I did. There was a wide variety of experiences, but they all related to some aspect of the agricultural theme. The organization of this journey was exceptional, and the thoughtful detail that went into it was definitely apparent.”

Evaluations by the national and international participants gave high marks to their experiences of staying with local Friendship Force members in their homes, and to the luncheon at the Governor’s Residence with Gov. Jim Pillen. One participant said, “I was impressed by how he tied his remarks to Friendship Force ideals. He was so down-to-earth for a politician.”

Visits like these to Lincoln and Nebraska require months of planning and coordination with the university, government and businesses. Arlene Rea, past president of Friendship Force of Lincoln, coordinated this visit.

Upcoming Friendship Force events

The annual meeting of Friendship Force of Lincoln will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Grand Lodge at the Preserve. Members of the public are invited to attend, learn about Friendship Force activities and enjoy a social time with pies and coffee. Reservations must be made with Julie Splichal at juliesplichal@hotmail.com.

Friendship Force members meet at local ethnic restaurants on a regular basis. The next “Let’s Eat Out” event will be Oct. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Asian Taste Thai Restaurant, 501 West A St. All are welcome to attend and can make reservations with Bruce Keim at brucelkeim@gmail.com.

Also in October, Lincoln will host journalists from the nation of Georgia through the Congressional Office of International Leadership (COIL), administered by the U.S. State Department. The journalists will study various types of news media and will meet with members of Nebraska’s traditional and digital media.

Friendship Force of Lincoln has been invited to visit two communities in Java, Indonesia in June 2024. Lincoln participants will stay in local homes and experience the cultures of their hosts. Information on these and other activities can be found at www.facebook.com/FFLincoln.

Annual membership in Friendship Force of Lincoln is $50. The FFL website with local club information is www.friendshipforcelincoln.org.

Friendship Force of Lincoln is one of 350 chapters or clubs affiliated with Friendship Force International, a nonprofit organization based in more than 45 countries and on six continents, with 15,000 active members and over 300 journeys taking place each year. Friendship Force is dedicated to the principle that each person can contribute to global goodwill through personal friendships. The international website, www.friendshipforce.org, lists journeys in the United States and internationally.