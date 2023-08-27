Zach Bryan, the platinum-selling, country-adjacent top breakout artist of the last year, will make his Lincoln debut by playing Pinnacle Bank Arena's 10th anniversary concert to a sold-out crowd Tuesday.

The 10th anniversary is timed to the ribbon-cutting that officially opened the arena on Aug. 29, 2013. The first concert, by Michael Bublé, took place on Sept. 13, 2013.

Tuesday’s show is one of the final dates on Bryan’s “The Burn Burn Burn Tour” and will come four days after the release of his self-titled fourth album.

In July, Bryan’s “Something in the Orange” became the longest-charting country single for a male artist — it's still on the Billboard charts at 65 weeks — and this month it will surpass LeAnn Rimes’ “How Do I Live,” and become the longest-charting country single ever.

Earlier this year, “Something in the Orange” was Grammy nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, and Bryan was also named the Academy of Country Music's New Male Artist of the Year.

But he’s ambivalent about being strictly characterized as a country musician, telling The New York Times last year, “I think people understand that I’m not that. I want to be in that Springsteen, Kings of Leon, Ed Sheeran at-the-very-beginning space.”

Last year, he released “All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks),” a 24-song record of his show on a frigid November night at the Colorado venue that was accompanied by a statement from Bryan about its title.

“Seems like there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately," Bryan wrote. “I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of 400 bucks to be there and I’m done with it. I’ve decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I’ve done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don’t have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show. ... I believe working-class people should still be able to afford tickets to show. ... I am so, so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working-class people.”

For Tuesday’s show, Bryan put his money where his mouth was, using the AXS Fan system to sell out the arena, with reasonably priced tickets.

Last May, Bryan, a Navy veteran who put out his first albums while he was still in the service, released “American Heartbreak,” a sprawling 34-song country-folk album that topped the Billboard Country, Folk and Rock charts — evidence of his wide appeal and his blurring of genre lines.

As if to drive home the point that he’s not a mainstream country artist, Bryan’s new 17-song album includes collaboration with The War and Treaty, Sierra Ferrell, Kacey Musgraves and The Lumineers.

Bryan played his most recent area show in October at Westfair Amphitheater outside Council Bluffs, Iowa, a few days before he appeared on the hit TV series “Yellowstone," performing “Motorcycle Drive-By,” “Quittin’ Time” and “Summertime Blues,” all from the nine-song EP the prolific artist released in July.

Trampled by Turtles, a Minnesota bluegrass-influenced folk band, will open Tuesday’s 8 p.m. show.

