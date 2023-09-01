The 11th year of free Yoga in the Park classes will take place from 10-11 a.m. Sundays, Sept. 3-24, at the Shildneck Bandshell in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

The wellness series called PLAY (Parks, Lincoln And Yoga) has worked with Lincoln Parks and Recreation for more than a decade to offer classes that are accessible to almost anyone, regardless of yoga experience.

The schedule is as follows:

Sept. 3 with instructor Brianna Georgeson;

Sept. 10 with instructor Jessica Jewell;

Sept. 17 with instructor Maggie Mae Squires; and

Sept. 24 with instructor Nichole Vesely.

Teachers are selected by PLAY’s organizer for their ability to offer all-levels classes that allow attendees to experience the joy and energy of an outdoor community yoga event, said PLAY’s founder, Katherine Warren.

“That was my goal in creating PLAY,” Warren said. “I wanted everyone to get to experience the joy of this yoga community. No matter if you’ve ever stepped foot in a yoga class, you can come to the park with a mat – or even just a towel – and experience yoga with zero intimidation. You can spread out amongst the trees. If you fall, the soft grass will catch you. If you want to bring kids, pets or bikes to the park, all are welcome.”

For more information about the yoga series, visit lincoln.ne.gov/PLAY2023.

For more information about Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.